LG Electronics India shares rally after Q1 EBITDA beats estimates
LG Electronics India's stock rose as much as 8.63% on Friday, landing at ₹1,714, just shy of its yearly high.
The buzz came after the company posted Q1 FY27 numbers, with EBITDA beating estimates and sparking investor excitement.
LG stock heavy trading ₹1,105.84cr
Trading was heavy, with 65.85 lakh shares exchanged and a turnover topping ₹1,105.84 crore.
Even with most orders being sells, some investors booked profits as prices climbed.
LG operating margin rises to 12.5%
Q1 saw EBITDA hit ₹9 billion (8% above estimates), operating margins rise to 12.5%, and its Home Entertainment segment's EBIT jump by almost half compared to last year.
Home Appliances and Air Solutions grew 14% year-on-year too, with margins steady.
LG India upbeat on FY27 outlook
LG is aiming for solid revenue growth this year, thanks to focusing on premium products, expanding exports, and boosting local manufacturing at Sri City.
With Q1 off to a strong start, its outlook for FY27 is looking pretty upbeat.