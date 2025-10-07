LG Electronics India's ₹11,607cr IPO opens today: All you need

LG Electronics India makes and sells popular home appliances and electronics—think washing machines, fridges, LED TVs, ACs, and microwaves. They serve both everyday consumers and businesses across India and globally. Their manufacturing happens in Noida and Pune, along with offering installation and repair services.

IPO details

This IPO is a full offer-for-sale by parent LG Electronics Inc., meaning all proceeds go to them.

Shares are split between big institutional buyers (50%), retail investors (35%), and others (15%).

The offer closes October 9; listing hits stock exchanges October 14—making LG only the second South Korean brand after Hyundai Motors to go public in India.

Strong first-day interest could open doors for more foreign brands to join Indian markets soon.