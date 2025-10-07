LG Electronics India's ₹11,607cr IPO opens today: All you need
LG Electronics India's ₹11,607 crore IPO opened on October 7, 2024, with a price band set at ₹1,080-₹1,140 per share, putting the company's value at around ₹77,400 crore if priced at the top end.
What does LG Electronics India do?
LG Electronics India makes and sells popular home appliances and electronics—think washing machines, fridges, LED TVs, ACs, and microwaves.
They serve both everyday consumers and businesses across India and globally.
Their manufacturing happens in Noida and Pune, along with offering installation and repair services.
IPO details
This IPO is a full offer-for-sale by parent LG Electronics Inc., meaning all proceeds go to them.
Shares are split between big institutional buyers (50%), retail investors (35%), and others (15%).
The offer closes October 9; listing hits stock exchanges October 14—making LG only the second South Korean brand after Hyundai Motors to go public in India.
Strong first-day interest could open doors for more foreign brands to join Indian markets soon.