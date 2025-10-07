RBI proposes ₹3 lakh compensation for harassment in dealing with complaints Business Oct 07, 2025

Big update from the Reserve Bank of India: The RBI has proposed that if a bank messes up and you lose money, you may be able to get compensation up to ₹30 lakh through the banking ombudsman.

Plus, if dealing with the complaint has been a hassle or caused harassment, there's a proposal for an extra ₹3 lakh that can be awarded for your time and trouble.

It's all about making sure customers feel heard and supported.