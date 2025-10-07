Dell's AI server sales boost revenue and profit targets
Dell just raised its long-term revenue and profit targets after seeing huge demand for its AI-powered servers.
Investors noticed—the company's shares shot up almost 7% right after the news.
Dell now expects annual revenue to grow 7-9% (up from 3-4%), and aims for at least 15% yearly earnings-per-share growth, nearly double its previous target.
AI servers are driving Dell's revenue growth
For the full year, Dell now expects to bring in $105-109 billion—thanks mostly to a surge in AI server shipments.
In just the first half of this year (calendar 2025), they landed $17.7 billion in AI orders and shipped $10 billion worth of gear.
Their "AI Factories" approach—combining hardware, storage, and services—has attracted both new faces and loyal customers across all kinds of industries.
Making AI accessible for businesses
Dell's strategy is pretty straightforward: make it easy for companies to use AI at scale.
CEO Michael Dell summed it up: "Customers are hungry for AI and the compute, storage, and networking we provide."
With half their recent clients being brand new to Dell, it looks like their plan is working across the board.