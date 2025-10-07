Dell's AI server sales boost revenue and profit targets

AI servers are driving Dell's revenue growth

For the full year, Dell now expects to bring in $105-109 billion—thanks mostly to a surge in AI server shipments.

In just the first half of this year (calendar 2025), they landed $17.7 billion in AI orders and shipped $10 billion worth of gear.

Their "AI Factories" approach—combining hardware, storage, and services—has attracted both new faces and loyal customers across all kinds of industries.