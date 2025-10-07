Next Article
Sensex crosses 81,900 mark, Nifty settles above 25,100
Business
Indian stock markets kept their momentum going on Tuesday, with the Nifty 50 closing at 25,108.30—its fourth win in a row.
The Sensex also edged up to 81,926.75, shrugging off some midday ups and downs as investors got ready for the upcoming earnings season.
Financial services lead gains; media and FMCG face selling pressure
Financial services led the gains thanks to a strong jump from Jio Financial Services. Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech also posted solid growth.
While sectors like Realty and Oil & Gas did well too, some areas—like media and FMCG—faced selling pressure.
Even with mixed results across sectors and global uncertainties in play, investor confidence stayed steady ahead of earnings reports.