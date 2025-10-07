Sensex crosses 81,900 mark, Nifty settles above 25,100

Financial services lead gains; media and FMCG face selling pressure

Financial services led the gains thanks to a strong jump from Jio Financial Services. Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech also posted solid growth.

While sectors like Realty and Oil & Gas did well too, some areas—like media and FMCG—faced selling pressure.

Even with mixed results across sectors and global uncertainties in play, investor confidence stayed steady ahead of earnings reports.