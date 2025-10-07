LG Electronics India's ₹77,400cr IPO opens for subscription

Since 1997, LG Electronics India has been making and selling home appliances and consumer electronics (except mobile phones) across the country. With factories in Noida and Pune plus a wide sales and service network, LG serves both everyday consumers and businesses—and has built a strong reputation in most product categories.

The IPO proceeds go to the parent company, with shares expected to list on October 14.

In the gray market, unlisted shares are trading at a solid 28% premium over the top price band—showing strong investor buzz.

On opening day, subscriptions hit 9%. Big global investors like Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, BlackRock Global Funds, and Fidelity Funds have already come onboard as anchors.

The deal's being managed by major banks including Axis Bank, Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Citigroup.