Merging PSBs to create 'champion banks' for Viksit Bharat 2047 Business Oct 07, 2025

India's gearing up to restart merging public sector banks (PSBs) by the end of the current financial year, after a six-year pause.

It's all part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 plan—basically, making a few "champion banks" strong enough to help India hit its goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2027-28.

First up: three or four smaller PSBs will join forces with bigger ones to create more powerful banks.