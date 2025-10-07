Oil prices rise on global supply concerns

Factors influencing oil prices

Ukraine's strike on the Kinef refinery could delay repairs by about a month, according to some market reports, as cited in ING Think's Commodities Feed.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ is keeping production steady with a small increase for November—hoping to balance out possible surpluses ahead.

To top it off, the ongoing US government shutdown since October 1 is adding more economic uncertainty and could keep oil prices jumpy for now.