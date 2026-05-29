LG Electronics stock jumps 27% after LG's Android Automotive announcement
Business
LG Electronics just saw its stock jump 27% after announcing new in-car tech built with Google's Android Automotive OS.
The big deal? Its system can run multiple car displays of different shapes and sizes using a single chip, which helps automakers cut costs and makes dashboard setups way more efficient.
Android Automotive runs apps without phones
Android Automotive OS lets you use apps directly in your car, no phone needed, which is quickly becoming a must-have feature.
That's part of why investors are excited, pushing LG's shares up to 284,000 Korean won on Friday, May 29 on last check.
With the market for this tech expected to more than double by 2035, LG looks set to play a major role in how smart our rides get.