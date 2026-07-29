LIC announces ₹12,207.25cr FY26 dividend handed to Nirmala Sitharaman
LIC just announced a huge ₹12,207.25 crore dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
The news dropped at their fifth Annual General Meeting on July 27, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was handed the check.
This payout is part of the government's share in LIC's profits and highlights how well the company has been doing.
Shareholders approve dividend, ₹59.03Lcr assets
Shareholders gave a near-unanimous thumbs-up to the dividend; over 99.99% voted in favor.
LIC also celebrated its 70th birthday this year and reported a massive asset base of ₹59.03 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026.
The AGM saw approvals for key financial statements, new auditor appointments, and Sanjay Lohiya, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, joining as Government Nominee Director, all done through e-voting, showing LIC's push for transparency and good governance.