LIC-backed Paisalo Digital sees 33% rise in a month
Business
Paisalo Digital, a small NBFC in which LIC holds a small stake, just saw its shares surge 33% in the past month—hitting ₹41.32 on September 18 thanks to strong investor interest.
Stock is still down 18% in 2025
Even with this recent rally, Paisalo's stock is still down 18% so far in 2025 and has dropped 24% over the last year.
But zoom out and it's up 30% in two years and nearly doubled over five.
Meanwhile, LIC has slowly trimmed its stake from 1.35% at the end of last year to 1.12% by June.
Paisalo's board approved issuing over 74 lakh new shares
On September 17, Paisalo's board approved issuing over 74 lakh new shares after converting foreign currency bonds—boosting its equity base.
This move, along with heavy buying momentum, has fueled fresh demand for the stock lately.