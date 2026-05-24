LIC becomes India's most profitable public sector company

Financial performance

Surge in LIC's assets and premium income

Along with the profit jump, LIC also saw a 5% increase in its assets to ₹57.29 lakh crore. The company's premium income also grew by 10%, while its net worth now stands at ₹169,605 crore. Following the announcement of these results, LIC shares witnessed a 5% surge on May 23, reaching ₹839 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).