LIC explores dedicated company for its over ₹60,000cr real estate Business May 28, 2026

LIC is planning to explore the option of setting up a dedicated company just for handling its massive over ₹60,000 crore real estate portfolio.

The idea is to make these properties work harder for both policyholders and shareholders.

CEO R Doraiswamy summed it up: "We look at each piece of real estate as an investment. As part of the asset, we expect each property to contribute toward the returns for the policyholders as well as shareholders."