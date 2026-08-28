LIC Housing Finance board names Sandeep Kumar MD and CEO
LIC Housing Finance just named Sandeep Kumar as its new managing director and CEO, starting August 29, 2026.
The board gave the green light on August 28, 2026, also making him an additional director and key managerial personnel.
His appointment still needs shareholder approval at the next general meeting or within three months, whichever comes first.
Sandeep Kumar's LIC tenure and qualifications
Kumar has been with LIC since 1991, working his way up from a direct recruit officer to top roles like senior divisional manager and chief personnel.
He holds a postgraduate degree in mathematics from Delhi University and was appointed Director and CEO of LIC HFL Financial Services Ltd. Mumbai, in 2025.
He ticks all the boxes for regulatory approval, and his term could last up to five years, or until LIC calls him back.