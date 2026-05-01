LIC Housing Finance Q4 profit up 9.4%, Signature Global reports

LIC Housing 5,595cr, Signature Global 1,090cr

For FY26 as a whole, LIC Housing Finance's net profit edged up to ₹5,595 crore, with a proposed dividend of ₹10 per share (that's 500% on its face value).

Meanwhile, Signature Global cut its net debt by 77%, now at just ₹200 crore, and boosted profit after tax from ₹101 crore all the way up to ₹1,090 crore.

Their cash reserves hit ₹2,770 crore, and collections totaled ₹4,010 crore, setting them up nicely for future growth.