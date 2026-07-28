LIC names Shatmanyu Shrivastava new CFO after Sunil Agrawal exit
Business
LIC just named Shatmanyu Shrivastava as its new chief financial officer after Sunil Agrawal stepped down in June 2026.
The decision came at a board meeting on July 28, closing out Agrawal's stint of more than four years with the company.
Shrivastava managed LIC's 1st financial closing
Shrivastava has been with LIC since 1990 and knows the company inside out. He managed LIC's first financial closing after its IPO and made sure everything lined up with SEBI and IRDAI rules.
Meanwhile, Agrawal was key to getting LIC ready for the stock market.
LIC thanked him for his work and wished him well.