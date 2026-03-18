LIC, Nippon, ICICI Prudential among pre-IPO investors in CMPDI

CMPDI is Coal India 's planning and design wing, incorporated in the mid-1970s. It runs seven regional institutes and eight environmental labs across coal states and operates one of the largest fleets of exploratory drilling equipment in India. The IPO opens March 20-24 with shares priced between ₹163-172; listing happens on March 30.

CMPDI's financials and share allocation

CMPDI's revenue from operations was ₹2,103 crore in FY25 (last fiscal year), with a net profit of ₹667 crore.

The IPO is an offer for sale of 10.71 crore shares (face value: ₹2 each).

Allocation goes 50% to institutional buyers, 35% to retail (minimum bid: 80 shares), and 15% to others.

There is an employee reservation category.