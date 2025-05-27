LIC's Q4 results: Net profit jumps 38% to over ₹19,000cr
What's the story
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has reported a massive 38% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25.
The company's PAT stood at ₹19,039 crore as compared to ₹13,782 crore in the same period last year.
LIC has also announced a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
Financial details
Net premium income dips 3.2%
Despite the impressive profit growth, LIC's net premium income for the quarter under review fell by 3.2% to ₹1,47,917 crore from ₹1,52,767 crore in the same period the previous year.
However, on a sequential basis, the company's PAT saw a whopping 73% jump compared to ₹11,009 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.
The net premium income also witnessed a major increase of 38% from ₹1,07,302 crore reported during October-December quarter of FY25.
Annual performance
Full-year PAT and individual NBP
For the entire financial year, LIC's PAT stood at ₹48,151 crore, marking an 18% year-on-year increase.
The company's individual New Business Premium (NBP) also grew by 8% to ₹62,495 crore during this period.
In addition to these impressive figures, LIC also declared a bonus of ₹56,190 crore for its policyholders.
Premium growth
Total premium income and individual business premium rise
LIC's total premium income for the year ending March 31, 2025, stood at ₹4,88,148 crore as against ₹4,75,070 crore for the previous fiscal.
The total Individual Business Premium also grew to ₹3,19,036 crore from ₹3,03,768 crore in the same period last year.
However, there was a slight dip in Group Business total premium income for the same period at ₹1,69,112 crore as compared to ₹1,71,302 crore last year.
Financial stability
AUM and solvency ratio increase
LIC's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 6.45% to ₹54,52,297 crore while its solvency ratio improved to 2.11 from 1.98.
On an Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) basis, the total premium was ₹56,828 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025.
Of this amount, Individual Business accounted for a major chunk at ₹38,218 crore while Group Business contributed ₹18,610 crore.