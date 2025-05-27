What's the story

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has reported a massive 38% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25.

The company's PAT stood at ₹19,039 crore as compared to ₹13,782 crore in the same period last year.

LIC has also announced a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.