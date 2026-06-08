LIC ramps up long term investments amid rising annuity demand
Business
LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is ramping up its long-term investments because more people are choosing annuity products: basically, plans that guarantee you income for life.
Since these products need funds that last 30 to 50 years, LIC is teaming up with top regulators like RBI and SEBI to make sure they're covered for the long haul.
R Doraiswamy stresses annuity investment matching
LIC's CEO R Doraiswamy says matching investments to these growing annuity inflows is key, and working with regulators helps everyone.
He points out that LIC's long-term funds aren't just about insurance: they also support big infrastructure and nation-building projects.
Plus, LIC is focusing on improving its financial performance so it stays strong in this booming market.