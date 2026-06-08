LIC ramps up long term investments amid rising annuity demand Business Jun 08, 2026

LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is ramping up its long-term investments because more people are choosing annuity products: basically, plans that guarantee you income for life.

Since these products need funds that last 30 to 50 years, LIC is teaming up with top regulators like RBI and SEBI to make sure they're covered for the long haul.