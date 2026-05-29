LIC shares open at ₹417.60 post 1-for-1 bonus May 29 Business May 29, 2026

LIC shares opened at ₹417.60 on Friday, trading at ₹412.70 by 10.04am.

This small dip happened because LIC just issued a 1-for-1 bonus, so everyone holding shares got one extra for each they owned, basically doubling the total number of shares overnight.

The record and ex-date for this bonus is May 29, 2026.