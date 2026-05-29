LIC shares open at ₹417.60 post 1-for-1 bonus May 29
Business
LIC shares opened at ₹417.60 on Friday, trading at ₹412.70 by 10.04am.
This small dip happened because LIC just issued a 1-for-1 bonus, so everyone holding shares got one extra for each they owned, basically doubling the total number of shares overnight.
The record and ex-date for this bonus is May 29, 2026.
LIC ₹411.45-₹421.45, 20L traded, 85cr turnover
On opening day post-bonus, LIC's stock bounced between ₹411.45 and ₹421.45 with over 20 lakh shares changing hands (that's a turnover of ₹85 crore).
Buy orders slightly edged out sell orders, showing steady interest.
Over the past year, LIC hit a high of ₹490 and a low of ₹360.75; so far in 2026, it's down 3.26%, while the broader Nifty 500 index is down 3.88%.