LIC stock halves after 1-for-1 bonus, price at ₹416.10 Business May 29, 2026

LIC's stock took a sharp 50% dip on Friday morning, but don't panic, it's not as bad as it sounds.

The plunge happened because LIC gave out a 1-for-1 bonus share, meaning investors holding LIC shares as of the May 29 record date will receive an extra share for each one they owned.

The new price (₹416.10) just reflects this adjustment, and if you look closer, the stock actually saw a tiny gain of 0.2% after the dust settled.