LIC, TCS, SBI gain; Reliance, HDFC Bank lose most Business Aug 10, 2025

Last week was a tough one for some of India's biggest companies—six major firms together lost ₹1,36,151 crore in market value.

Reliance Industries took the biggest hit, dropping ₹34,710 crore, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also saw significant declines.

This slide matched the overall dip in the stock market, with both Sensex and Nifty ending lower as investors stayed cautious.