LIC, TCS, SBI gain; Reliance, HDFC Bank lose most
Last week was a tough one for some of India's biggest companies—six major firms together lost ₹1,36,151 crore in market value.
Reliance Industries took the biggest hit, dropping ₹34,710 crore, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also saw significant declines.
This slide matched the overall dip in the stock market, with both Sensex and Nifty ending lower as investors stayed cautious.
Few gainers in sea of losses
Even with most big names losing ground, a few managed to shine.
LIC added ₹17,678 crore to its value, TCS went up by ₹11,360 crore, and SBI gained nearly ₹9,784 crore.
So while it was a mixed bag for India's top companies this week, some still found ways to grow despite the uncertainty.