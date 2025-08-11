LIC's FY25 numbers out, but stock falls 2%: What's going on
LIC's stock dropped 2% to ₹894 on Monday morning, even though the company just wrapped up a solid financial year.
LIC's sales jumped to ₹8.87 lakh crore in FY25 (up from ₹8.42 lakh crore last year), and profits climbed to ₹48,151 crore.
Why the dip?
Despite LIC having zero debt and steady profits—plus a ₹12/share dividend announced for July—investors stayed cautious.
Market mood has been shaky lately, with the Nifty Next 50 index (where LIC is listed) also seeing ups and downs.
Basically, even great numbers weren't enough to beat broader market jitters this time.
What's next for LIC?
LIC's share price actually rose 3.16% in the previous session, but today's dip shows that market trends and investor sentiment can outweigh even strong performance.
For now, it looks like everyone's playing it safe despite LIC ticking all the right boxes financially.