Researchers found the attacker pulled out $10.39 million in USDC and swapped it for ether using CoW Swap, eventually pushing total losses to $15.48 million.

The hacker took advantage of a loophole in Lighter's transaction system that let them bypass extra security between certain accounts.

Crypto expert 0xTria noted the attacker even set up a public liquidity pool to move stolen funds around.

Right now, Lighter is investigating the incident and has paused withdrawals and new liquidity pools.