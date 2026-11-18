Lighter pauses withdrawals, freezes liquidity pools after suspected $15.5 million hack
Crypto futures platform Lighter has hit pause on all withdrawals and liquidity pools after a suspected hack drained about $15.5 million, according to CoinDesk.
On-chain investigators spotted the breach, which may be linked to stolen API keys of two market makers, and flagged unusual USDC outflows from Lighter's Ethereum contract, prompting the exchange to act fast.
Attacker stole $10.39 million USDC from Lighter
Researchers found the attacker pulled out $10.39 million in USDC and swapped it for ether using CoW Swap, eventually pushing total losses to $15.48 million.
The hacker took advantage of a loophole in Lighter's transaction system that let them bypass extra security between certain accounts.
Crypto expert 0xTria noted the attacker even set up a public liquidity pool to move stolen funds around.
Right now, Lighter is investigating the incident and has paused withdrawals and new liquidity pools.