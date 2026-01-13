Lightspeed to launch $500 million fund for India, Southeast Asia
Lightspeed India Partners is planning a fresh $500 million fund focused on early-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia, with fundraising set to start later in 2026.
This matches the size of their last fund from 2022, showing steady confidence in the region's startup scene.
What's their game plan?
Since 2007, Lightspeed has steadily grown its India funds—from $135 million up to $275 million—and backs startups at seed to Series B stages with investments between $500,000 and $15 million.
Their portfolio features big names like Oyo, Zepto, Zetwerk, Udaan, and Acko.
Where are they betting next?
Lightspeed keeps things open but leans into areas like consumer internet, SaaS, fintech, edtech, climate-tech and web3.
With investments in BYJU'S, Razorpay and ShareChat among others—and a team now spread across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore—they're doubling down on finding the next big thing.