Lightspeed trims India fund to $300m-$350m, pivots to AI
Business
Lightspeed Venture Partners has trimmed its India fund goal from $500 million down to $300 million to $350 million.
The firm is pivoting toward early-stage investments in AI and deep tech startups, stepping back from bigger growth deals after some tough valuation hits, like Razorpay's expected listing at nearly $2.5 billion less than its original backing.
Lightspeed leadership shifts, 60% AI investments
Recent leadership changes are reinforcing this new direction.
Now, the fund is expected to have a sharper focus on early-stage AI and deeptech startups.
Over the past year, nearly 60% of Lightspeed's India investments have already gone into AI-native startups, showing they're betting big on fresh ideas and innovation.