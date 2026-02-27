Lilly to make obesity drug Mounjaro available in India
Business
Eli Lilly is making its popular anti-obesity and diabetes drug, Mounjaro, easier to get in India.
Announced at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, this move aims to help more people access GLP-1 drugs as obesity rates climb—almost 100 million Indians are affected.
Lilly is collaborating with Cipla for this initiative
To reach beyond big cities, Lilly is teaming up with Cipla so more people can benefit from Mounjaro.
Winslow Tucker from Lilly India highlighted that "These are prescription drugs that should be administered under the care of a healthcare professional," and shared that the company wants to reduce the stigma around obesity while exploring new ways to support long-term care.