Lin Enqi uses ChatGPT amid family's over S$30,000 grocery debt
Business
When her family's grocery store was drowning in over S$30,000 debt, 21-year-old Lin Enqi, a university student in Singapore, turned to ChatGPT for help.
Juggling studies and the struggling shop, she used the AI tool for things like inventory management and marketing, making daily tasks faster and more efficient without spending extra money.
Enqi builds AI with Nanyang Polytechnic
ChatGPT helped Enqi sort more than 8,000 products for a new system in just two days (instead of nearly a week) and suggested clever ideas like vouchers that boosted sales without hurting profits.
With support from Nanyang Polytechnic, she even built a custom AI to plan seasonal deals using previous promotions, operating practices and customer buying patterns.