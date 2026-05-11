Lincoln International seeks up to $421 million in NYSE IPO

Lincoln IPO among largest since 2005

This is set to be one of the largest US investment bank IPOs in about 21 years: the last big one was Lazard back in 2005.

Boutique banks like Lincoln rarely go public; only a few have done it; for example, Moelis and Houlihan Lokey went public in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The timing is interesting too: IPO activity is picking up this spring, making for the busiest week since 2021 as companies try to navigate today's unpredictable market.