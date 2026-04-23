LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky steps down, Dan Shapero takes over
Business
Ryan Roslansky is stepping down as LinkedIn's CEO after six years, with Dan Shapero, the current COO, taking over right away.
The move is part of a bigger leadership shakeup at LinkedIn, announced on Wednesday.
Ryan Roslansky named Microsoft EVP
Roslansky isn't leaving the scene; he'll stay at Microsoft as executive vice president, focusing on bringing more AI features to both LinkedIn and Microsoft's work tools.
Mohak Shroff is also stepping up as president of platforms and digital work to drive tech strategy.
Under Roslansky, LinkedIn hit $19.5 billion in annual revenue and grew to more than 1.3 billion users, so there's a lot for the new team to build on.