LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky to leave Microsoft by year end

Roslansky's exit comes as part of a bigger leadership shakeup at Microsoft. Recently, other top executives such as Phil Spencer and Rajesh Jha also moved on.

In 2025, Roslansky took on extra duties with the Office group and contributed to the unified Copilot app.

Dan Shapero, LinkedIn's chief operating officer, became the professional social network's CEO.

Roslansky said he's leaving mainly to focus on family in the Bay Area.