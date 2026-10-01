LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky to leave Microsoft by year end
Big news from Microsoft: Ryan Roslansky, who's been LinkedIn's CEO since 2020, will leave Microsoft by year-end.
Under his leadership, LinkedIn's user base nearly doubled to 1.3 billion.
Microsoft's Satya Nadella wrote that, "Ryan leaves the organization in a strong position," and that Ryan's team had done "critical work bringing together the product, engineering, and design foundations" for Copilot.
Roslansky exit amid Microsoft shakeup
Roslansky's exit comes as part of a bigger leadership shakeup at Microsoft. Recently, other top executives such as Phil Spencer and Rajesh Jha also moved on.
In 2025, Roslansky took on extra duties with the Office group and contributed to the unified Copilot app.
Dan Shapero, LinkedIn's chief operating officer, became the professional social network's CEO.
Roslansky said he's leaving mainly to focus on family in the Bay Area.