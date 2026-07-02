LinkedIn finds AI driving new Indian tech roles, CTOs prepare
Business
According to a new LinkedIn report, 79% of Indian CTOs say AI is behind the rise of fresh job titles like prompt engineer and AI engineer, roles that didn't even exist a few years ago.
The study also shows that nearly all CTOs are now focused on getting their companies ready for the future of work.
Leaders back continuous skills, tech-HR collaboration
Continuous skill-building is a big deal, with 92% of leaders saying it's key to keeping up with fast-changing tech.
The report also highlights how tech and HR teams are teaming up more than ever, 89% of leaders are working together to make sure employees have the right skills as AI adoption grows.