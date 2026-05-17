LinkedIn Talent Velocity Report 2026: AI increases soft skills value
LinkedIn's Talent Velocity Report 2026 says that as AI takes over more tasks at work, human skills like trust-building, leadership, and teamwork are becoming even more valuable.
93% of talent leaders agree these qualities are now more important than ever.
Companies are also shifting away from old-school job titles and focusing on skill-based roles, so being adaptable and ready to learn is now the real game-changer.
Companies lag while internal mobility rises
Only 14% of companies are leading the way by investing in both AI tools and people's soft skills.
Internal mobility is getting a boost too: 72% of organizations see internal mobility as more important than ever.
While degrees still matter, practical skills and flexibility are what really help you stand out and switch up your career when things change.