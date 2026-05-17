LinkedIn Talent Velocity Report 2026: AI increases soft skills value Business May 17, 2026

LinkedIn's Talent Velocity Report 2026 says that as AI takes over more tasks at work, human skills like trust-building, leadership, and teamwork are becoming even more valuable.

93% of talent leaders agree these qualities are now more important than ever.

Companies are also shifting away from old-school job titles and focusing on skill-based roles, so being adaptable and ready to learn is now the real game-changer.