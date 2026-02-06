LinkedIn's user base in India grows 20% in a year

India is leading the world in AI skills

India isn't just signing up—it's building. Bengaluru hosts LinkedIn's biggest R&D center outside the US, and LinkedIn has nearly 2,000 employees across its Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru offices.

LinkedIn Lite and Events were built out of India, and several products are developed and tested there.

Indians are also diving into learning content twice as much as the world average and leading in AI skills.

With automation changing jobs fast—LinkedIn says 70% of job skills will shift by 2030—the focus is moving from fancy job titles to real skills and AI know-how.