Lip-Bu Tan hints Intel may partner with AMD's Lisa Su
Business
Lip-Bu Tan just hinted that Intel might join forces with AMD.
He shared that he's chatted about potential partnerships with AMD's Lisa Su, but kept the details under wraps for now.
If this happens, it could shake up the chip world in a big way.
Intel ramps foundry and custom silicon
Intel is doubling down on making custom silicon: think processors and GPUs tailored to what clients actually want.
It's also investing in fresh tech like ASICs and CPO, hoping these will drive future growth.
Plus, its foundry services are ramping up: Intel's latest manufacturing process, 18A, has reached volume production, and work on 14A is advancing steadily, and it's inviting outside companies to design chips using its factories.