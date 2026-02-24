Livspace cuts 1,000 jobs as it pivots to AI
Business
Livspace, the Bengaluru-based home interiors brand, just let go of about 1,000 people—12% of its team—as it pivots to become an "AI-native" company.
The company is swapping out manual work in sales, design, and marketing for AI tools.
In the middle of all this change, co-founder Saurabh Jain has also moved on after 11 years to chase new projects.
Key financial metrics and funding history
Around 1,000 jobs cut over six months
Revenue hit ₹1,460 crore in FY2025; losses dropped by 42%
Raised $450+ million to date from big investors like KKR and Jungle Ventures
AI systems rolled out gradually over 6 months
Livspace rolled out its AI systems gradually over six months to keep service running smoothly—showing that even during a tech shakeup, they wanted customers to feel right at home.