Livspace cuts 1,000 jobs as it pivots to AI Business Feb 24, 2026

Livspace, the Bengaluru-based home interiors brand, just let go of about 1,000 people—12% of its team—as it pivots to become an "AI-native" company.

The company is swapping out manual work in sales, design, and marketing for AI tools.

In the middle of all this change, co-founder Saurabh Jain has also moved on after 11 years to chase new projects.