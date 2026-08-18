Lloyds Business Barometer finds AI has created jobs across UK.
AI isn't just about robots taking over: it's actually creating new jobs across the UK.
According to a Lloyds Business Barometer survey of 1,200 companies, more than half say they've added roles thanks to AI.
In fact, one in four are now hunting for people with AI skills, and 20% have made positions just for AI work.
UK firms step up employee training
While companies are hiring for tech-savvy roles, some traditional jobs are being cut due to costs.
Bigger businesses say most of their teams already have the AI know-how they need, and over 70% plan to invest even more in AI soon.
Still, leaders like New Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warn that these changes could shake up the job market, so many firms are stepping up employee training to help everyone keep pace.