LNG stocks slide as Iran strike hits Qatar gas hub

Shares of Petronet LNG and GAIL (India) have witnessed a sharp decline of up to 5.85% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) . The fall comes after reports of an Iranian missile strike at Ras Laffan, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Qatar. Petronet's shares fell by as much as 5.85% to an intraday low of ₹274.55 today, while GAIL's shares hit an intraday low of ₹146.2, down by 3.15%.

Market impact Impact of Ras Laffan attack on LNG supply The stock market decline is driven by fears of possible disruptions in LNG supply. Ras Laffan serves as a major global export hub and any damage to its infrastructure could create uncertainty over gas availability and pricing. This directly affects companies that rely on LNG imports, such as Petronet and GAIL.

Attack details Iranian missile strike hits Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility The Iranian missile strike on Ras Laffan has resulted in a fire, which authorities are working to contain. QatarEnergy confirmed that several LNG facilities were hit, causing fires and extensive damage. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The attack comes amid escalating regional tensions after Israel targeted Iran's South Pars gas field, prompting Tehran to warn that energy facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE could be "legitimate targets."

Advertisement