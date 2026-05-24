First-in-months: LNG tanker leaves Strait of Hormuz for India

In a major development, an LNG (liquefied natural gas) tanker has left the Strait of Hormuz for India . This is the first such shipment from the Persian Gulf since the Iran conflict erupted months ago. The Al Hamra tanker, owned by Adnoc Logistics & Services, was recently spotted with a cargo heading toward western India.

Voyage Al Hamra stopped sending signals around April 19 The Al Hamra tanker had stopped sending signals around April 19, when it was empty and idling near the eastern entrance of Hormuz. It is believed that during this period, the vessel loaded its cargo at Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.'s Das Island export plant in the Persian Gulf. Satellite images have confirmed that LNG tankers have been docking at Das Island, despite no tankers broadcasting their positions near the plant.

Export strategy Other tankers also made discreet journeys through Strait The Al Hamra is not the only tanker to have made a discreet journey through the Strait of Hormuz. Adnoc has also exported two other shipments from the Persian Gulf on tankers that went dark while crossing this critical waterway, one to Japan and another to China. This shows how Persian Gulf LNG exporters are managing to supply fuel to their customers despite the ongoing conflict.

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Strategic importance Transits through Hormuz now done with transponders turned off The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway that carries nearly a fifth of the world's LNG supply. However, it has been virtually shut as US and Iran struggle to reach a peace agreement. Both sides have imposed a de facto blockade on this vital route, with vessels continuing to face security threats. Most transits through Hormuz are now being done with transponders turned off to avoid detection.

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