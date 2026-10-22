Lockheed Martin and Pentagon plan to build 850 F-35 jets

Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon just shook hands on a huge plan: they'll build 850 F-35 stealth fighter jets over the next 10 years.

This means the agreement aims to maintain annual production at 156 aircraft, keeping up with global demand and covering initial spares and modification kits.

The F-35 is a big deal for Lockheed: it's at the core of Lockheed's aeronautics division that forms close to 40% of its quarterly revenue.