Instead of snapping up more land, Lodha wants to make the most of its existing inventory (worth a massive ₹2 lakh crore) and boost cash flow from what they already have.

Their goal? Cut down net debt by March 2027 and hit a sales bookings target of ₹24,000 crore in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Executive Director-Finance Sushil Modi summed it up: We believe that execution capabilities should be continuously strengthened, so that consumers get the right experience in both products and services.