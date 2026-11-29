Lodha Developers invests over ₹6000cr to accelerate home deliveries
Lodha Developers is putting more than ₹6,000 crore into construction work across all projects for 2026-27, with ₹2,600 crore already spent in just the first half of the year.
The company says this big push is all about speeding up how quickly they finish homes and making things smoother for buyers.
Lodha targets ₹24000cr sales bookings
Instead of snapping up more land, Lodha wants to make the most of its existing inventory (worth a massive ₹2 lakh crore) and boost cash flow from what they already have.
Their goal? Cut down net debt by March 2027 and hit a sales bookings target of ₹24,000 crore in the 2026-27 fiscal year.
Executive Director-Finance Sushil Modi summed it up: We believe that execution capabilities should be continuously strengthened, so that consumers get the right experience in both products and services.