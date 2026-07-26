Lodha Developers posts Q1 profit ₹1,373.1 cr, eyes ₹4,100 cr
Lodha Developers is setting its sights on a 20% profit jump for 2026-27, hoping to hit ₹4,100 crore in net profit.
The company's off to a strong start: the first quarter of FY27 saw its highest-ever quarterly profit at ₹1,373.1 crore, which is double what it made in the year-ago April-June quarter (April-June 2025).
The big driver? More people are buying homes, and Lodha's projects are getting delivered on time.
Lodha Developers margins 26.9% Delhi-NCR debut
Its profit margins climbed to 26.9% in the first quarter (up from 18.6%), and total income also saw a solid boost.
Managing Director Abhishek Lodha says it's all thanks to rising demand for quality housing and buyers leaning toward top brands.
Plus, Lodha is expanding beyond Mumbai: it's planning to launch its first project in Delhi-NCR this fiscal (FY27 / 2026-27) and already has growing sales bookings across cities like Pune and Bengaluru.