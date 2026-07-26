Lodha Developers posts Q1 profit ₹1,373.1 cr, eyes ₹4,100 cr

Lodha Developers is setting its sights on a 20% profit jump for 2026-27, hoping to hit ₹4,100 crore in net profit.

The company's off to a strong start: the first quarter of FY27 saw its highest-ever quarterly profit at ₹1,373.1 crore, which is double what it made in the year-ago April-June quarter (April-June 2025).

The big driver? More people are buying homes, and Lodha's projects are getting delivered on time.