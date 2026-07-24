Lodha Developers posts record ₹1,373.1cr Q1 FY27 profit, income ₹5,096.7cr
Business
Lodha Developers just posted its best-ever quarterly profit, ₹1,373.1 crore for Q1 FY27, doubling what it made last year.
Their total income jumped 41% to ₹5,096.7 crore, showing the company's strong momentum.
Lodha Developers enters Delhi-NCR housing market
Sales bookings ticked up 4% to ₹4,630 crore.
Lodha is also planning to step outside its usual cities with a first-ever housing project in Delhi-NCR this fiscal (FY27 / 2026-27).
Managing director Abhishek Lodha says the company's low leverage and strong structural housing demand are fueling growth. It is aiming for 20% annual profit growth.