Lodha Developers's stock dips despite robust Q1 results

FY25 revenue and net profit nearly doubled

Looking at the full financial year (FY25), Lodha's revenue jumped to ₹13,779.5 crore from ₹10,316.1 crore in FY24, with net profit nearly doubling to ₹2,768 crore from ₹1,567 crore.

The company also announced a final dividend for shareholders, according to the board's decision, and remains a constituent of the Nifty Next 50 index.