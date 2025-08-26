Next Article
Lodha Developers's stock dips despite robust Q1 results
Lodha Developers's stock slipped by 2% on Tuesday, trading at ₹1,239.10 despite the company posting impressive results for the first quarter of FY26.
Revenue for April-June 2025 rose to ₹3,491.7 crore from ₹2,846.5 crore last year, and net profit climbed to ₹675.3 crore versus last year's ₹476.3 crore.
FY25 revenue and net profit nearly doubled
Looking at the full financial year (FY25), Lodha's revenue jumped to ₹13,779.5 crore from ₹10,316.1 crore in FY24, with net profit nearly doubling to ₹2,768 crore from ₹1,567 crore.
The company also announced a final dividend for shareholders, according to the board's decision, and remains a constituent of the Nifty Next 50 index.