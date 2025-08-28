Logistics tech startup Shiprocket gears up for ₹2,400 crore IPO
Shiprocket, the logistics tech startup, is getting ready to go public and plans to raise ₹220 crore through a pre-IPO placement.
Backed by big investors like Temasek, the company is aiming for a total IPO size between ₹2,000 and ₹2,400 crore—including both new shares and an offer for sale.
The main goal? Fuel more growth as Shiprocket looks to expand its reach.
Key financials and major stakeholders
Founded by Saahil Goel, Gautam Kapoor, and Vishesh Khurana, Shiprocket hit $1.21 billion in valuation after raising over $320 million so far.
In FY24 (the year ending March 2024), revenue jumped 21% to ₹1,316 crore—even though losses reached ₹595 crore.
Their biggest external stakeholder is Bertelsmann Nederland B.V., with Tribe also holding a major chunk.
To pull off this IPO smoothly, they've brought on Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra, JM Financial, and BofA Securities as lead bankers.
Shiprocket is preparing for a public debut following its confidential DRHP filing.