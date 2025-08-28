Logistics tech startup Shiprocket gears up for ₹2,400 crore IPO Business Aug 28, 2025

Shiprocket, the logistics tech startup, is getting ready to go public and plans to raise ₹220 crore through a pre-IPO placement.

Backed by big investors like Temasek, the company is aiming for a total IPO size between ₹2,000 and ₹2,400 crore—including both new shares and an offer for sale.

The main goal? Fuel more growth as Shiprocket looks to expand its reach.