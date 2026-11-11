Logitech gives 7,000 staff a day off for GTA VI
Logitech is giving its 7,000 employees a day off, called "Logi Game Day," to play video games like GTA VI.
The idea is to let everyone enjoy the big game release without sneaking time off or losing focus at work.
Employees can pick any day until November 2027 for their gaming break.
Logitech CEO says gaming matters
CEO Hanneke Faber says "It's time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time."
With nearly eight million copies of GTA VI already sold and huge hype, Logitech hopes this move keeps energy up and makes work-life balance feel a bit more fun.