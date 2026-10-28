LOHUM Cleantech appoints Konstantin Novoselov to head new technology incubator

The company is moving beyond recycling into making advanced materials like rare-earth magnets and battery parts.

Novoselov highlighted the need to support blue-sky research, saying, "blue-sky research, which focuses on making scientific advancements without immediate commercial goals, needs to be funded one way or another."

The timing matters too, geopolitical uncertainties can arise due to weaponization of crucial technologies, especially after China's 2025 export control order on rare-earth magnets disrupted manufacturing across the globe.