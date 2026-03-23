Lok Sabha: Nirmala Sitharaman tables Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Bill aims to make doing business easier in India

If passed, this bill could change how companies operate: think simpler mergers, fewer penalties for minor mistakes, and new options for startups like recognizing restricted stock units.

It also plans to let some companies work with foreign currencies and exempts small businesses from certain CSR rules.

While supporters say it will help businesses grow, critics argue it gives too much control to regulators instead of lawmakers.

The outcome could impact how easy (or complicated) running a business is for young entrepreneurs in India.