Lok Sabha: Nirmala Sitharaman tables Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just introduced the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, aiming to update rules for companies and LLPs to make doing business in India easier.
But things got heated as opposition MPs pushed back, worried that too much power over company rules and CSR requirements would shift away from Parliament.
Bill aims to make doing business easier in India
If passed, this bill could change how companies operate: think simpler mergers, fewer penalties for minor mistakes, and new options for startups like recognizing restricted stock units.
It also plans to let some companies work with foreign currencies and exempts small businesses from certain CSR rules.
While supporters say it will help businesses grow, critics argue it gives too much control to regulators instead of lawmakers.
The outcome could impact how easy (or complicated) running a business is for young entrepreneurs in India.