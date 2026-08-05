Lok Sabha passes bill admitting digital and virtual bank records

opposition MPs kept up protests, demanding answers about police action on NEET student protests and alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju fired back, accusing some parties of being "against Lord Ram" and asking for an apology.

Speaker Om Birla, clearly frustrated by the constant disruptions since July 20, said protesting members had not been allowing Question Hour to function since the Monsoon Session began on July 20 and that raising slogans inside or outside the House "is not good for democracy," eventually had to adjourn the House after passing the bill.