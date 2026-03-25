Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2026: What are the changes

Startups get a boost

Startups get a boost: the tax holiday turnover limit jumps from ₹100 crore to ₹300 crore, making it easier for newer companies to qualify.

The bill also ditches arrest provisions for minor tax offenses and switches to asset attachment instead, aiming to make tax processes less intimidating and more innovation-friendly.

Plus, electronic tax approvals since April 2021 are now officially valid.