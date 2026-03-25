Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2026: What are the changes
Business
Big update from Parliament: the Lok Sabha just passed the Finance Bill 2026.
The headline change? There's now a flat 12% surcharge on all share buybacks, meant to make things simpler for big promoters, but it could mean higher taxes for smaller buybacks.
Startups get a boost
Startups get a boost: the tax holiday turnover limit jumps from ₹100 crore to ₹300 crore, making it easier for newer companies to qualify.
The bill also ditches arrest provisions for minor tax offenses and switches to asset attachment instead, aiming to make tax processes less intimidating and more innovation-friendly.
Plus, electronic tax approvals since April 2021 are now officially valid.